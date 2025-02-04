Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City) has selected the architecture firms for the new standalone Nevada Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

The standalone children’s hospital in southern Nevada will be designed by architecture firms Shepley Bulfinch (Boston) and Gensler (San Francisco). It will be located at University of Nevada Las Vegas’ Harry Reid Research and Technology Park.

The hospital will be sized to accommodate more than 200 beds and is projected to be completed by 2030, according to a separate news release from the hospital system.

Read more news about Intermountain Health here.