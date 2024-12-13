Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) is preparing to open a new medical office building (MOB) in Salinas, Calif., in early 2025, according to the healthcare provider’s website.

The 24,000-square-foot Kaiser Permanente Salinas Medical Offices will house 20 exam rooms, a pharmacy, and lab. Services offered include adult and family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, psychiatry, behavioral health education, and radiology.

