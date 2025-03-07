Stanford Medicine Children’s Health (Stanford, Calif.) opened the expanded Axe and Blaise Wanstrath Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Johnson Center for Pregnancy and Newborn Services on the campus of Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif., according to a news release.

The expanded NICU adds 14 patient rooms, including 12 private rooms and two semi-private rooms that can accommodate newborn twins.

