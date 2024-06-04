Penn Highlands Healthcare (DuBois, Pa.) is set to open Penn Highlands State College, a hospital and medical office building (MOB) in State College, Pa., according to a news release.

The hospital will include an emergency department (ED) with 10 treatment rooms and a trauma room, a surgical department with three operating rooms and an endoscopy procedure room, 18 private inpatient rooms, and an imaging department.

The MOB will include the Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center, as well as offices offering services such as family medicine, gynecology, pulmonology, and cardiology.

