SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital (Fond du Lac, Wisc.) completed an expansion of the Dale Michels Heart & Vascular Care Center in April on its campus in Fond du Lac, according to a news release.

The $8.5 million expansion project added a cardiac electrophysiology lab, three prep and recovery rooms, a private consultation room, and family waiting area. Reception and employee spaces were also renovated, and aesthetic improvements were made to the intensive care unit.

